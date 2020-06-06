UrduPoint.com
Shandana Asks Opposition To Join Hand With Tiger Force

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:14 PM

Shandana asks opposition to join hand with Tiger Force

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Saturday said the Corona Relief Tiger Force was a volunteer organization to help the masses amid the COVID-19 crisis and asked the opposition leaders to join hands with it for serving the humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Saturday said the Corona Relief Tiger Force was a volunteer organization to help the masses amid the COVID-19 crisis and asked the opposition leaders to join hands with it for serving the humanity.

Talking to a private news channel, she stated that retired nurses and doctors had also joined the force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voluntarily. ''This is not a political force, it's basic duty is to help the needy segments of the society as COVID-19 has created financial problems for the middle class and daily wagers,'' she added.

The force, she said, was also tasked to find out hoarders in markets so that the practice of creating artificial shortage of different edibles could be eliminated.

Shandana Gulzar said the legislators belonging to opposition parties did not visit their Constituencies to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

Responding to a query, she said the locusts control programme had been chalked out and Federal Minister for National food Security Fakhar Imam would held meeting with all the stakeholders in that regard. Populated areas could not be sprayed with anti-locust pesticides, she added.

She said two pilots had embraced martyrdom while performing their duties to eradicate locusts due to a plane crash. Some 27 planes of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research had been out of order as the previous governments did not get them repaired, she added.

