Shandana Encourages Opposition To Join Tiger Force

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:13 PM

Shandana encourages opposition to join Tiger Force

Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shandana Gulzar said on Saturday said Tiger Force is a volunteer service to help masses amid pandemic crisis and offered opposition leaders to join hands with the force for serving humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shandana Gulzar said on Saturday said Tiger Force is a volunteer service to help masses amid pandemic crisis and offered opposition leaders to join hands with the force for serving humanity.

Talking to a private news channel, she stated that retired nurses and doctors had joined the force in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa voluntarily, adding, ''this is not a political force, it's basic duty is to help needy segments in any situation as COVID-19 has created financial problems for middle class and daily wagers,'' she mentioned.

It was given a task to find out hoarders in markets as well to stop the practice of creating artificial shortage of different edibles, she stated.

It was observed that many elected MPA's and MNA's of opposition did not visit their Constituencies to monitor the situation, she further said.

Responding to a query, she said locust control program was formulated and Federal Minister for National food Security, Fakhar Imam would chair meetings with other members, as populated areas could not be sprayed, she added.

She informed that two pilots embraced martyrdom while performing their duties to eradicate locust due to plane crash, adding that 27 MNSFR planes were out of order as the previous governments not repaired these planes.

