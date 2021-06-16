Shandana for patience in assembly sessions

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shandana Gulzar Wednesday said that all political parties should have patience in Parliament and behave in a decent way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shandana Gulzar Wednesday said that all political parties should have patience in Parliament and behave in a decent way.

Talking to ptv news, she said parliamentarian should set a precedent for new parliamentarian despite of hue and cry in the sessions.

Shandana Gulzar said such incidents happened in the developed countries but untoward incident was against ethics and democracies.

The country was facing difficult time as Covid-19 has halted the entire world's economy, needed to be unite at the moment, she emphasized.

She also said opposition parties were deliberately doing to confuse people regarding budget which was public friendly.