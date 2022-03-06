Shandana Gulzar calls for changing attitudes towards gender equality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Shandana Gulzar Sunday stressed that women around the world could only win the battle for gender equality if men and boys in their families join the cause to help improve their lives.

Talking to ptv news channel, she called upon all relevant quarters including civil society, philanthropists, media and the corporate sector to continue working hand-in-hand with the government in providing an enabling environment for women in the country.

"Without the active participation of womenfolk in every field of life, the dream of a true Islamic welfare state cannot be fulfilled," she said and added "our ideology was based on islam that always advocates love, peace, humanity and fraternity as well as honour and respect for women.

" The MNA said the incumbent government was taking historic steps for the elimination of gender discrimination, safeguarding the rights of women and giving them socio-economic empowerment in society.

Replying to a question, she said women were unaware of their rights and a comprehensive awareness campaign should be launched so that the women could achieve their guaranteed rights.

She also called upon the print and electronic media to play active role in creating awareness in the society so that the women could be protected from domestic violence.

She demanded the government to ensure women's equal participation in work place and all walks of life.