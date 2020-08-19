UrduPoint.com
Shandana Gulzar Criticizes Past Govt, Mafias For Current Inflation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Shandana Gulzar criticizes past govt, mafias for current inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Member of the National Assembly and the Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, Shandana Gulzar Khan Wednesday said that the PTI government will unmask all mafia as present runaway inflation was due to the faulty policies of the past government and corrupt mafias.

Talking to a private news channel, Shandana Gulzar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under sincere leadership of prime minister will not allow anyone to go against public interest and we will not spare people who are creating different crisis in the country.

She said PM Imran Khan's government agenda is to steer the country out of the current crisis and make it stand on its feet, adding, those who criticized Imran Khan's Covid-19 policy should now praise him after the policy has succeeded in establishing a balance between the public health and national economy.

She said PTI government has successfully completed its first two years but this was not an easy journey as first two years of the government were full of hardships and challenges.

The government took some bold decisions to revive the sick economy, she said, adding, with the grace of Allah Almighty, we have come out of Covid-19 and managed the affairs better than many other developed nations.

She said PM vision is to hold accountability, justice, merit and progress of the underprivileged class.

She said the government is taking strict actions against hoarders and the sugar mafia.

She said Pakistan is heading towards the right direction as far as post corona situation is concerned. We have successfully scaled down the adversaries of the pandemic.

Our remittances are going up significantly, she said, adding, we are enhancing our economic and trade ties with the world community in an unprecedented manner.

MNA said the massive economic activities are generating more job opportunities for our youth and government has produced conducive environment for investors.

She said our government is focusing on Online business and Micro financing to generate more job opportunities who are sitting at home.

She said the Prime Minister took great initiatives for the youth of the nation. The programs like Kamyab Naujawan and Ehsaas proved to be highly beneficial for the most neglected segments of the society. International community also acknowledges steps taken by the government for welfare of youth and serve poor at their doorstep.

