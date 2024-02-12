Shandana Gulzar first elected female MNA from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Shandana Gulzar Khan has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first elected female Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on a general seat.

With an impressive victory in the recent elections, she secured a staggering 78,971 votes, solidifying her position as a representative of the people.

Expressing her gratitude, Khan took to social media platform X to share her sentiments, stating, "Alhamdolilah.

Honoured to be the first elected female MNA returning to the National Assembly on a general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." Her victory marks a significant moment for women's representation in KP's political landscape.

Reflecting on past instances of female representation, it is noteworthy that in 1977, Begum Nasim Wali Khan was elected, although she couldn't take the oath. Similarly, in 1988, Begum Nusrat Bhutto won from Chitral; however, she was not a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.