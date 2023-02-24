UrduPoint.com

Shandana Gulzar Gets Pre-arrest Bail In FIR For Sedition Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional District and Session Court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI's leader Shandana Gulzar about an FIR to register a sedition case and barred the capital's police from arrest her till March 9.

Additional District and Session Abida Sajjad heard the interim bail plea, filed by the PTI's leader. The petitioner appeared before the court along with her counsel Sher Afzal Khan Advocate.

The lawyer adopted the stance that a petition was pending with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking termination of the sedition FIR. He prayed the court to grant bail to his client and stop the police from arresting her.

The lawyer said that the sections applied in the FIR regarding the sedition couldn't be included without the approval of Federal or provincial governments. After listening arguments, the court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 200,000 and served notices to the respondents for answer.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 9.

It may be mentioned that woman police station Islamabad had registered an FIR against PTI leader and former lawmaker Shandana Gulzar for inciting people and spreading hatred against state institutions during her appearance on a private tv channel programme.

