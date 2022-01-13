UrduPoint.com

Shandana Urges Govt To Take Ownership Of Women Workers' Issues

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 10:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Chairperson and MNA Shandana Gulzar Thursday urged the government to take ownership of the issues facing women workers across the country.

Speaking at the 'Joint Declaration Presentation Ceremony' organized here by the WWA in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, she also drew attention to the economic losses incurred due to under-representation of women in the national labour force.

Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp, Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, Trade, and Industry Aliya Hamza Malik, TDEA Director Programme Muddassir Rizvi, and EWAM Team Lead Uzma Farogh also addressed the function.

Ambassador Wouter Plomp said recognition of an issue was the first step towards its resolution. The Joint Declaration of CCIs and WWA was a major leap towards enhanced economic participation of women workers, he added.

Aliya Hamza Malik underscored the importance of workers' perspective, especially of women in resolving issues related to commerce and trade in the country.

Muddassir Rizvi, highlighting the importance of WWA, said the WWA not only challenged the dominant patriarchal ideas that had undervalued the work of women and hindered their attempts at organizing, but the unique approach of coordination and collaboration had also been helpful in setting new practices for trade unionism.

A national collective of women workers employed in formal sectors titled Women Workers Alliance (WWA) and 13 Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCIs) including those representing Federal and provincial capitals resolved to work together to ameliorate the working conditions for women as a means to improve economic growth of the country.

The unique gathering of the representatives of employers and workers was facilitated by Trust for Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA) under its project Enhancing Women Workers Access to Market (EWAM), which is supported by the Netherlands Embassy.

The members of the National Steering Committee of WWA and the presidents or their nominees of CCIs representing Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Haripur, Gujranwala, Mardan, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Faisalabad, Jhelum and Mirpurkhas were in the attendance.

In the Joint Declaration agreed by the CCIs leadership and WWA's National Steering Committee, both parties resolved to establish Joint Employer-Women Workers Working Groups in aforementioned districts. These groups will act as a bridge between employees and employers to resolve issues related to provision of minimum wage, employees' contracts, separate washrooms for women, and formation of protection against harassment at workplace committees.

The Joint Declaration also called upon the government to complement this unique understanding by updating labour laws, ensuring their enforcement and introducing administrative measure to improve the working conditions of women workers. The Joint Declaration also called upon the government to incentivize the employers for compliance with labour standards as set in the international conventions and national laws on the subject in order to provide improved working conditions at the workplace, especially for women.

