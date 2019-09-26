(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said Member National Assembly (MNA), Shandana Gulazar's success in the election of Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) had exposed the propaganda against Pakistan that it was isolated at international level.

In a statement issued here, the Speaker said that it was the beauty of democracy that Parliamentarians had always kept country's interest supreme despite all the political differences.

An eight-member parliamentary delegation headed by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza boost up the country's image above political affiliation, he added.

Asad Qaiser also congratulated Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar on winning the election which was a great achievement in the field of parliamentary diplomacy.

Shandana Gulzar dedicated her success for Pakistani women and democracy.

She said that under the leadership of Asad Qaiser, ties with international countries would further strengthen.

The ongoing Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference took place at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala, Uganda in which Shandana Gulzar, despite full opposition of India had the support of 48 members while opposite candidate Tara Roberts could get only 34 votes.