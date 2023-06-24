Open Menu

Shandur Polo Festival Starts From July 7

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :A three-day Shandur Polo Festival 2023 will start from July 7 to 9 to entertain the participants coming from various parts of the country at large.

Shandur Polo Festival is an amazing festival celebrated by the tribes of Gilgit and Chitral in the northern parts of the country, said a news release received here on Friday.

  The tribes from the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral meet at the Shandur pass every summer.

Summer and Autumn are considered ideal for exploring the Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral regions.

The Shandur has a beautiful polo ground where unique wild free-style polo is used to play among different teams of the region. Shandur Polo Ground is considered to be the highest polo ground in the world at 3,700 meters.

The polo ground is adjacent to Shandur Lake. The festival provides an amazing cultural experience in the Hindukush mountain ranges.

Related Topics

World Polo Gilgit Baltistan Chitral July From

Recent Stories

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

7 minutes ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

7 minutes ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

7 minutes ago
 NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

7 minutes ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

6 minutes ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

16 minutes ago
Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

18 minutes ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

18 minutes ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

18 minutes ago
 Two including drug peddler held

Two including drug peddler held

18 minutes ago
 France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

25 minutes ago
 Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, r ..

Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, religious minorities in India e ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan