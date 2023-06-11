UrduPoint.com

Shandur Polo Festival To Be Held In Shandur Valley From July 7 To 9: DG KPCTA

Published June 11, 2023

Shandur Polo Festival to be held in Shandur Valley from July 7 to 9: DG KPCTA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Bakhtiar Khan on Sunday said that a large number of domestic and foreign tourists are expected to attend the Shandur Polo Festival, which will be held in Shandur Valley from July 7 to 9 2023.

During a meeting held to discuss arrangements for the festival, DG KPCTA expressed his excitement in welcoming foreign tourists to witness the event, where teams from lower and upper Chitral will participate.

He further said that the concluding ceremony of the three-day festival will take place on July 9.

Various events, including a traditional show of Gilgit-Baltistan music, will be organized for the tourists attending the festival.

The DG said that preparations for the event have already begun, with the KPCTA, district administration, and Chitral Scouts actively involved.

Additionally, he mentioned that camping pods have been installed in Upper Chitral to accommodate tourists, and they will be open before the start of the event.

He told that the festival would be held on its planned dates and last year's final was won by the team of Chitral.

