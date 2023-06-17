UrduPoint.com

Shandur Polo Festival To Be Held On July 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Shandur Polo festival to be held on July 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A two-day Shandur Polo Festival 2023 would be held from July 7 to 9 to entertain the participants coming from various parts of the country at large.

Shandur Polo Festival is an amazing festival celebrated by the tribes of Gilgit and Chitral in the northern parts of the country, said a news release received here on Saturday.

  The tribes from the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral meet at the Shandur pass every summer. Summer and autumn are considered ideal for exploring the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

The pass has a beautiful polo ground where unique wild free-style polo is used to play among different teams of the region. Shandur Polo Ground is considered to be the highest polo ground in the world at 3,700 meter.

The polo ground is adjacent to Shandur lake. The festival provides an amazing cultural experience in the Hindukush mountain ranges.

Related Topics

World Polo Gilgit Baltistan Chitral July From

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Iran bilateral political consultations be ..

Pakistan-Iran bilateral political consultations begin today

5 minutes ago
 PPPP stalwarts, Shehbaz Sharif discuss country's p ..

PPPP stalwarts, Shehbaz Sharif discuss country's political situation

8 minutes ago
 Polar scientists must demand urgent increase in re ..

Polar scientists must demand urgent increase in research, observation of rapid s ..

11 minutes ago
 DCT discoveries reveal sites and artefacts from Ir ..

DCT discoveries reveal sites and artefacts from Iron Age and Pre-Islamic Period

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Iceland on N ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iceland on National Day

12 minutes ago
 PM thanks Nawaz Sharif, PML (N) leaders, workers f ..

PM thanks Nawaz Sharif, PML (N) leaders, workers for reposing trust as party pre ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.