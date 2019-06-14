Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting to help improve trade ties among member states

A senior expert from Sharjah Dr Haider Mehdi said Friday that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting would help improve trade and economic prosperity among the member states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :A senior expert from Sharjah Dr Haider Mehdi said Friday that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting would help improve trade and economic prosperity among the member states.

While talking in a Radio Pakistan programme, Dr Mehdi said the SCO was established as a multilateral association to ensure security and maintain stability across the Eurasian region, join forces to counteract emerging challenges and threats, and enhance trade, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

He said Pakistan and China were enjoying strong bilateral, economic and political relations.