Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council to help Pakistani youth to avail job opportunities, training

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council would help Pakistani youth to avail international exposure to attain jobs and training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council would help Pakistani youth to avail international exposure to attain jobs and training.

According to an official of Prime Minster Youth Affairs Program (PMYA), Pakistani youth would be given training as per international level to improve their skills for operating their own business.

He said that youth would be offered job opportunities across the globe in various sectors with the assistance of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He said that Pakistan has recently secured permanent membership of SCO that would help country promoting the skills and works of its youth at international forums.

He added affiliation with such international forum would have long-lasting impacts regarding income generation and job opportunities for youth.

He said SCO would select young people from the country to make them successful entrepreneurs. "It is for the first time that our country has secured permanent membership of SCO which would help empower youth socially and economically", he added.

He said that SCO would empower maximum Pakistani youth by ensuring diversified job opportunities for them across the globe in various sectors. He added SCO will benefit youth and will give them exposure to the best international opportunities.