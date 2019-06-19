UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council To Help Pakistani Youth To Avail Job Opportunities, Training

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:29 PM

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council to help Pakistani youth to avail job opportunities, training

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council would help Pakistani youth to avail international exposure to attain jobs and training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council would help Pakistani youth to avail international exposure to attain jobs and training.

According to an official of Prime Minster Youth Affairs Program (PMYA), Pakistani youth would be given training as per international level to improve their skills for operating their own business.

He said that youth would be offered job opportunities across the globe in various sectors with the assistance of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He said that Pakistan has recently secured permanent membership of SCO that would help country promoting the skills and works of its youth at international forums.

He added affiliation with such international forum would have long-lasting impacts regarding income generation and job opportunities for youth.

He said SCO would select young people from the country to make them successful entrepreneurs. "It is for the first time that our country has secured permanent membership of SCO which would help empower youth socially and economically", he added.

He said that SCO would empower maximum Pakistani youth by ensuring diversified job opportunities for them across the globe in various sectors. He added SCO will benefit youth and will give them exposure to the best international opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Job Young Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Best Jobs

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

1 minute ago

China Cultural Center organizes lectures on touris ..

1 minute ago

Bushra Bibi completely changed me: PM Imran

12 minutes ago

Department of Proactive Services discusses new gen ..

16 minutes ago

India&#039;s new minister hails UAE&#039;s role

16 minutes ago

Pakistan writer delegation visits historical sites ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.