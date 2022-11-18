UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Home To 77,000 5G Base Stations By End Of 2023

November 18, 2022

Shanghai home to 77,000 5G base stations by end of 2023

Shanghai will have more than 77,000 5G base stations by the end of 2023, ensuring that 90 percent of the city has 5G network coverage, according to an action plan released by the Shanghai Communications Administration on Friday

The plan also stated that over 4,000 major commercial buildings and key public institutions will have indoor 5G coverage and 70 percent of the city's population should be 5G users by that time.

The plan also stated that over 4,000 major commercial buildings and key public institutions will have indoor 5G coverage and 70 percent of the city's population should be 5G users by that time.

In addition, the average download speed in the city's central areas should reach 1,000 Mbps, while the uplink speed - the speed at which data is sent out - should be 200 Mbps, China Daily reported.

According to the report released by China academy of Information and Communications Technology in early June, the average download speed in Shanghai was 462.93 Mbps in the first quarter of this year, the fastest in the nation. The city's average uplink speed was 92.43 Mbps during the same surveyed period.

China had more than 2.2 million 5G base stations by the end of September, accounting for more than 60 percent of 5G base stations worldwide, according to the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

