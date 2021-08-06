Shanghai hosts China-Pakistan art exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :An exhibition showcasing Pakistani carpet art is being held at Baoku Art Center in east China's Shanghai, as part of activities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

The exhibition featuring the development of carpet art over the past thousands of years is supported by the consulate general of Pakistan in Shanghai.

The event aims to illustrate cultural exchanges between the two ancient civilizations through carpets, paintings and photographs, China.

org reported.

The cultural exchange art exhibition running through August 8 is titled "Image-Making," featuring a total of 35 exquisite Pakistani handcraft carpets, including five dating back to the 18th century. They are on display along with 20 photographs by a Chinese photographer as well as more than a dozen paintings by Chinese painters.

The exhibition kicked off on July 26 and is set to continue till August 8.