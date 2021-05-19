UrduPoint.com
Shanghai To Further Promote Cooperation With Karachi Under Sister City Framework: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:52 PM

Shanghai to further promote cooperation with Karachi under sister city framework: Mayor

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) : May of Shanghai, Gong Zhen said on Wednesday that Shanghai city government will actively support efforts to further promote mutual cooperation between Shanghai and Karachi cities under the sister city framework.

He made these remarks in a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque in Shanghai.

Both sides held detailed discussions on further enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, education and science and technology during the meeting.

Welcoming the Ambassador to Shanghai, the Mayor briefed the Ambassador about Shanghai's successful control and prevention measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic and the revival of city's economic growth to the pre-pandemic level.

He highlighted that Shanghai will play its role of a bridge between the two countries to further strengthen bilateral relations. Solidarity during the pandemic is a testimonial of our brotherly relations.

Some prominent Shanghai enterprises have been engaged in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and have made significant investment which are positively contributing to Pakistan's infrastructure and economic development.

He said, Shanghai will actively support efforts to further promote mutual cooperation between Shanghai and Karachi cities under the sister city framework.

Thanking the Mayor Gong for warm welcome and his sentiments for friendship between the two countries, Ambassador Moin expressed satisfaction at the growing ties between Pakistan and Shanghai in diverse fields of cooperation.

Shanghai city will be one of the key partners of Pakistan in its ongoing development. Ambassador urged for further enhancing mutual cooperation between the two sides and welcomed more enterprises from Shanghai to invest in Pakistan especially in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under CPEC.

Pakistan was looking forward to participate in 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in November 2021 in Shanghai, which provides an effective platform for promotion of Pakistani products to China.

Ambassador appreciated Shanghai Municipal People's Government for jointly holding of activities with Consulate General of Pakistan to celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two sides this year.

Ambassador conveyed his congratulations to Chinese leadership and the people on the 100th anniversary of founding of Communist Party of China this year.

