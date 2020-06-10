UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shangla, A Peaceful District, People Extend Cooperation To Police: DPO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

Shangla, a peaceful district, people extend cooperation to police: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Malik Ijaz on Wednesday said that search and strike operation of police on mountain ranges against crime eradication and anti-social elements was continuing

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Malik Ijaz on Wednesday said that search and strike operation of police on mountain ranges against crime eradication and anti-social elements was continuing.

Talking to media persons, he said during last three weeks the police conducted 39 search and strike operations, arrested 3 criminals. Similarly during the search and strike operations, 352 suspects have been arrested in various operations and interrogated in every aspect.

The police conducted operation against violators of SOPs regarding coronavirus and registered 120 cases.

Timber mafia did not deserve any concession, the DPO said, adding, "They are the enemy of our lush forests." While conducting operation against timber mafia, 7 sleepers have also been caught. Rifles, 33 shotguns, 36 pistols and 3812 rounds of ammunition had also been recovered, he informed.

Malik Ijaz added that Shangla was a peaceful district and people here were cooperating with police and other security agencies. The police tightened the noose against drug dealers. Over four kilograms of cannabis have been seized in the last three weeks. "Shangla will soon be a drug free district," Malik Ijaz added.

Related Topics

Police Shangla Criminals Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.