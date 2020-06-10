Shangla, a peaceful district, people extend cooperation to police: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Malik Ijaz on Wednesday said that search and strike operation of police on mountain ranges against crime eradication and anti-social elements was continuing

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Malik Ijaz on Wednesday said that search and strike operation of police on mountain ranges against crime eradication and anti-social elements was continuing.

Talking to media persons, he said during last three weeks the police conducted 39 search and strike operations, arrested 3 criminals. Similarly during the search and strike operations, 352 suspects have been arrested in various operations and interrogated in every aspect.

The police conducted operation against violators of SOPs regarding coronavirus and registered 120 cases.

Timber mafia did not deserve any concession, the DPO said, adding, "They are the enemy of our lush forests." While conducting operation against timber mafia, 7 sleepers have also been caught. Rifles, 33 shotguns, 36 pistols and 3812 rounds of ammunition had also been recovered, he informed.

Malik Ijaz added that Shangla was a peaceful district and people here were cooperating with police and other security agencies. The police tightened the noose against drug dealers. Over four kilograms of cannabis have been seized in the last three weeks. "Shangla will soon be a drug free district," Malik Ijaz added.