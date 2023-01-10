Shangla Development Authority formally announced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) ::Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has announced the establishment of Shangla Development Authority (SDA).

A notification to this effect has been issued by the provincial government in which the establishment of Shagla Development Authority was formally announced.

According to our correspondent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labor Minister, Shaukat Yousufzai has said that with the establishment of Shangla Development Authority, a new era of development will take place in the district.

The establishment of a development authority in Shangla district of KP will help provide job opportunities to the local youth and bring revolution in the tourism sector of the area.

The locals have also widely appreciated the establishment of Shangla Development Authority saying their long-standing demand has been fulfilled by the KP government. They thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Labor Minister, Shaukat Yousufzai for establishing the development authority in Shangla.