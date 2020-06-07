UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shangla Police Arrested Smugglers, Seized Drugs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

Shangla Police arrested smugglers, seized drugs

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) ::Shangla Police in a successful operation against the alleged drug dealers SHO Aloch Muhammad Pervez and SHO Martong Liaquat Ali Khan Sunday foiled an attempt of smuggling drugs worth millions of rupees and arrested the smugglers here on Sunday.

According to detail, in a join operation against drug dealer on the directives of DPO Shangla Malik Ijaz, SHO Aloch Shangla Muhammad Pervez and SHO Martong Liaquat Ali Khan, local police foiled attempts to smuggle hashish worth millions of rupees and arrested three drug smugglers and notorious gangs during operations at different places.

The Police also recovered high quality cannabis was being smuggled from Buner district through secret mountain routes to various areas, especially Kabulgram. SHO Alwach Police Station Mohammad Pervez along with police personnel setup roadblocks at various places along the difficult and secret mountain routes connecting Jumbal check post with other areas.

Alleged drug smugglers and notorious drug dealer Fawad Ali son of Shafiqul Rehman were arrested during a blockade at Jumbal check post. Akhtar Mohammad son of Taus resident of Kabulgram was arrested and more than 1000 grams of cannabis was recovered from his possession and a case was registered against him in Alwach Police Station.

Alias Badruddin son of Amanullah Khan arrested and more than 500 grams of cannabis recovered from his possession with SHO Martong Liaqat Ali tightened the grip against drug dealers. Irfan Khan alias Badruddin was arrested and a large quantity of cannabis was recovered from his possession. On the occasion, District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz inspected the performance of SHO Aloch Police Station and SHO Martung Police Station and appreciated them on a successful operation.

DPO Shangla said that no stone should be left unturned in eradicating drug menace and all available resources should be utilized to bring these drug dealers to justice.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Liaquat Ali Khan Shangla Buner Amanullah Khan Sunday Post All From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

41 minutes ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

2 hours ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

2 hours ago

India records another highest single day jump of 9 ..

3 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy cla ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.