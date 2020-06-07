Shangla Police arrested smugglers, seized drugs

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) ::Shangla Police in a successful operation against the alleged drug dealers SHO Aloch Muhammad Pervez and SHO Martong Liaquat Ali Khan Sunday foiled an attempt of smuggling drugs worth millions of rupees and arrested the smugglers here on Sunday.

According to detail, in a join operation against drug dealer on the directives of DPO Shangla Malik Ijaz, SHO Aloch Shangla Muhammad Pervez and SHO Martong Liaquat Ali Khan, local police foiled attempts to smuggle hashish worth millions of rupees and arrested three drug smugglers and notorious gangs during operations at different places.

The Police also recovered high quality cannabis was being smuggled from Buner district through secret mountain routes to various areas, especially Kabulgram. SHO Alwach Police Station Mohammad Pervez along with police personnel setup roadblocks at various places along the difficult and secret mountain routes connecting Jumbal check post with other areas.

Alleged drug smugglers and notorious drug dealer Fawad Ali son of Shafiqul Rehman were arrested during a blockade at Jumbal check post. Akhtar Mohammad son of Taus resident of Kabulgram was arrested and more than 1000 grams of cannabis was recovered from his possession and a case was registered against him in Alwach Police Station.

Alias Badruddin son of Amanullah Khan arrested and more than 500 grams of cannabis recovered from his possession with SHO Martong Liaqat Ali tightened the grip against drug dealers. Irfan Khan alias Badruddin was arrested and a large quantity of cannabis was recovered from his possession. On the occasion, District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz inspected the performance of SHO Aloch Police Station and SHO Martung Police Station and appreciated them on a successful operation.

DPO Shangla said that no stone should be left unturned in eradicating drug menace and all available resources should be utilized to bring these drug dealers to justice.