Shangla Police Launched Large Scale Crackdowns Against Motorcyclists

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 05:17 PM

Large-scale crackdowns were launched against without wearing helmet, un-licensed, without number plats and those specially designed for one wheeling here in all across Shangla district

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) : Large-scale crackdowns were launched against without wearing helmet, un-licensed, without number plats and those specially designed for one wheeling here in all across Shangla district.

District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz, taking note of the public grievances, has ordered a massive crackdown on traffic policemen and in-charge of traffic Bakht Zeb without helmets, licenses and underage motorcyclists.

A series of grand operations against unhelmeted, licensed and underage motorcyclists has started in Shangla from Friday. Dozens of motorcycles were cordoned off and their parents were summoned to the police station and affidavits were taken.

Dozens of people are getting into traffic accidents due to speeding, without helmets, licenses and driving by minors, while giving a motorcycle without a helmet is tantamount to killing their children.

District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz said no one would be allowed to break the law. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators. Besides, District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz further instructed Traffic Incharge Bakht Zeb Khan that there should be no injustice to anyone and all are equal for us and this operation against motorcyclists without helmets should be continued.

So far, during the operation, more than 200 motorcyclists have been shifted to different police stations and formal affidavits have been taken from their parents, while hundreds of others have also been fined in time.

