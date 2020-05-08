Shangla police seize illegal arms, ammunition from shop

(@FahadShabbir)

During ongoing search and strike operation on Friday, the district police seized a cache of illegal arms and ammunition being sold illegally at an arms shop

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 )

District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Ajaz said that after receiving information, a police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Alpuri Muhammad Arif was constituted and raided a shop at Kotkay area.

The police recovered 12 guns, three pistols and 1600 cartridges, adding the shopkeepers had no legal documents for those arms.

He said that a case was registered against Muhammad Rehman son of Khaisa Muhammad in this regard.

The DPO said that district police were committed to protecting life and property of citizens and currently Shangla police were performing frontline role against coronavirus, he added.

He said that police personnel were performing their duty as per SOPs for maintaining peace in Ramazan and search and strike operations were yielding positive results.

He said that residents of the district were also appreciating performance of the district police. He said that crackdown had been launched to purge society of drugs.