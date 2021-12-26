UrduPoint.com

Shangla To Be Made A Vital Tourism Destination, Says Shoukat Yousafzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) ::Provincial Minister for Labor and Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yousafzai Sunday said that the natural beauty of Shangla Mountains is being used for tourism by providing roads and other facilities which will lead to economic revolution in the areas.

He expressed these views on Sunday while addressing the meetings of Union Council Peerabad Pagodi and Union Council Malik Khel. He said, work is underway in which most of the foundations have been completed and the people are benefiting from them very soon.

He said, for more than two decades, the ruling political party in the past has neglected district Shangla in every sector due to which there was backwardness. He said, upgrades of 60 schools in the last three years have been made.

He said that he had worked hard to bring Shangla at par with other districts and had rendered his services as a representative and would continue his service.

In his address at Malik Khel Kotki, Qaumi Watan Party leaders Zor Mohammad Khan, Rashid Khan and others along with their families and associates formally joined PTI and reposed their confidence over the leadership of Shaukat Yousafzai. In the inaugural meetings, Haji Sadid-ur-Rehman, Waqar Ahmad Khan, Obaidullah and other party leaders welcomed the families of the newcomers and gave them party caps and mufflers.

PTI would win the second phase of local body elections. He said that in the last three years, development projects have been carried out at the level of every village, village councils and union councils at a cost of Rs. 21 billion in this constituency.

