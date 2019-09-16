UrduPoint.com
Shangla To Be Made Tourists' Destination; KP Information Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Shangla to be made tourists' destination; KP Information Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said the provincial government was paying due attention to development of backward areas to bring those at par with other districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said the provincial government was paying due attention to development of backward areas to bring those at par with other districts.

Addressing public gathering at his residence in Shangla district, he said the Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan was focusing development of all underprivileged areas especially Shangla, adding that the KP government would make Shangla a tourists' destination.

He said Burj Bandha, Kafiz Bandha, and Peer Sir have already been included in tourists' resorts and soon the roads networks in the district would be improved for facilitation of local people as well as tourists.

He said KP chief Minister visited Shangla district for four times in very short time which reflected his commitment and affection for the area.

Shaukat said that KP and Punjab Chief Ministers were performing outstandingly as per the trust, vision and confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The two CMs work more than making claims and announcements.

Earlier, PMLN former district councilor Najibullah, Sahibzada, Islamzada, Hassan Zaib, Amir Zada and Mohammad Zaman announced joining of PTI along with friends and family.

They said they have full confidence in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and due to his visionary policies and acumen they have decided to join PTI.

The Information Minister welcomed their joining of PTI and said that the senior members and workers of other political parties were joining PTI due to positive approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

