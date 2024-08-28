Shani gang busted by Wah Police

Wah Cantonment Police on Wednesday “Shani gang” involved in motorcycle theft and street crimes and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles and looted booty

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Wednesday “Shani gang” involved in motorcycle theft and street crimes and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles and looted booty.

According to the police spokesman, acting on a tip off, a police party raided the gang’s den and arrested two members of the gang identified as Kamran and ring leader Shan. Police recovered looted booty and weapons utilized in different crimes.

