Shania Khan visits Quetta Central Jail

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Adviser to Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Department of Social Welfare and Women's Development Shania Khan visited the Quetta Central Jail on Monday.

Director General Social Welfare Government of Balochistan Tariq Javed Mengal was also present on this occasion.

During the visit, the clothes of the male and female prisoners and their children including the young prisoners,

She also distributed toys and other essentials including sewing machines among women prisoners to make them skilled.

Later, the provincial adviser made a detailed visit to the jail, Superintendent Central Jail Quetta Ishaq Zahri gave a briefing about the parts and facilities of the jail to Shania Khan during visiting,

On this occasion, she also made a detailed inspection of the measures taken in the prison to reform the prisoners and make them skilled.

Shania Khan and DG Social Welfare Tariq Javed Mengal also visited the football ground established in the jail.

While appreciating, she said that measures should be taken to increase the interest of the prisoners in physical activities because sports are very important for physical and mental health.