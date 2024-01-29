Open Menu

Shania Khan Visits Quetta Central Jail

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Shania Khan visits Quetta Central Jail

Caretaker Adviser to Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Department of Social Welfare and Women's Development Shania Khan visited the Quetta Central Jail on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Adviser to Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Department of Social Welfare and Women's Development Shania Khan visited the Quetta Central Jail on Monday.

Director General Social Welfare Government of Balochistan Tariq Javed Mengal was also present on this occasion.

During the visit, the clothes of the male and female prisoners and their children including the young prisoners,

She also distributed toys and other essentials including sewing machines among women prisoners to make them skilled.

Later, the provincial adviser made a detailed visit to the jail, Superintendent Central Jail Quetta Ishaq Zahri gave a briefing about the parts and facilities of the jail to Shania Khan during visiting,

On this occasion, she also made a detailed inspection of the measures taken in the prison to reform the prisoners and make them skilled.

Shania Khan and DG Social Welfare Tariq Javed Mengal also visited the football ground established in the jail.

While appreciating, she said that measures should be taken to increase the interest of the prisoners in physical activities because sports are very important for physical and mental health.

Related Topics

Football Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Sports Jail Visit Young Male Women Government

Recent Stories

PPP's candidates complain of distant polling stati ..

PPP's candidates complain of distant polling stations in Latifabad

19 seconds ago
 Amazon scraps buyout of iRobot vacuum maker after ..

Amazon scraps buyout of iRobot vacuum maker after EU objections

20 seconds ago
 WHO urges more countries to get tougher on trans f ..

WHO urges more countries to get tougher on trans fat

13 minutes ago
 PCB BoG convened to elect chairman

PCB BoG convened to elect chairman

12 minutes ago
 ECP warns of nullifying elections over women voter ..

ECP warns of nullifying elections over women voter suppression

13 minutes ago
 13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr ..

13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr Gohar

25 minutes ago
Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help fr ..

Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help from health, education departmen ..

25 minutes ago
 Contepmt case: LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder ..

Contepmt case: LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder's plea against jail trial

25 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Ha ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad takes notice of comp ..

25 minutes ago
 Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zai ..

Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published

38 minutes ago
 Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commi ..

Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner

46 minutes ago
 Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestin ..

Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan