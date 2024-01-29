Shania Khan Visits Quetta Central Jail
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM
Caretaker Adviser to Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Department of Social Welfare and Women's Development Shania Khan visited the Quetta Central Jail on Monday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Adviser to Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Department of Social Welfare and Women's Development Shania Khan visited the Quetta Central Jail on Monday.
Director General Social Welfare Government of Balochistan Tariq Javed Mengal was also present on this occasion.
During the visit, the clothes of the male and female prisoners and their children including the young prisoners,
She also distributed toys and other essentials including sewing machines among women prisoners to make them skilled.
Later, the provincial adviser made a detailed visit to the jail, Superintendent Central Jail Quetta Ishaq Zahri gave a briefing about the parts and facilities of the jail to Shania Khan during visiting,
On this occasion, she also made a detailed inspection of the measures taken in the prison to reform the prisoners and make them skilled.
Shania Khan and DG Social Welfare Tariq Javed Mengal also visited the football ground established in the jail.
While appreciating, she said that measures should be taken to increase the interest of the prisoners in physical activities because sports are very important for physical and mental health.
Recent Stories
PPP's candidates complain of distant polling stations in Latifabad
Amazon scraps buyout of iRobot vacuum maker after EU objections
WHO urges more countries to get tougher on trans fat
PCB BoG convened to elect chairman
ECP warns of nullifying elections over women voter suppression
13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr Gohar
Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help from health, education departmen ..
Contepmt case: LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder's plea against jail trial
Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad takes notice of comp ..
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP's candidates complain of distant polling stations in Latifabad19 seconds ago
-
ECP warns of nullifying elections over women voter suppression13 minutes ago
-
13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr Gohar25 minutes ago
-
Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help from health, education departments25 minutes ago
-
Contepmt case: LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder's plea against jail trial25 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad takes notice of complaints regarding irr ..25 minutes ago
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published38 minutes ago
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner46 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District50 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.52 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran52 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz52 minutes ago