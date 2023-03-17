Shania Khan, Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan on Friday said that social and economic inequality along with unfair distribution of resources was a major obstacle to women's effective political participation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Shania Khan, Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan on Friday said that social and economic inequality along with unfair distribution of resources was a major obstacle to women's effective political participation.

"Barriers to women's participation in the political process have been neglected throughout the world," she regretted.

The coordinator to CM Balochistan was speaking at a program organized by Aurat Foundation on the effective participation of women in the political process.

Alauddin Khilji, Resident Director, Aurat Foundation, Farkhanda Orangzeb, member National Commission for Human Rights, Fozia Shaheen, Chairperson Commission on Status of Women Balochistan, Shazia Riaz, Director Women Development Department, Syed Ehsan Shah, Deputy Director Election Commission, political leaders including Fatima Mengal, Abida Baloch, Shumaila Ismael attended the ceremony Addressing the ceremony, Shania Khan said that not only women had been left behind in the process of development for a long time, but their problems were increasing day by day.

The most effective means of women's full participation in the development process is to give women full representation and participation in the political process.

politics is the platform where legislation is made and resources are allocated based on priorities.

She stressed that "If there is no effective representation and participation of women, today's women will be completely cut off from the development process.

Shania Khan further said that the current provincial government is taking practical steps to include women in the process of development in Balochistan.

"For the first time in history, the formation of the Commission on Status of Women at the provincial level has been completed and this commission will monitor the formulation of policies for gender equality in all public and private institutions, which will help the marginalized sections of the society," Shania Khan assured her all-out support while appreciating the steps taken for the effective representation of women in the political process under the Jazba Project of Aurat Foundation.

Earlier, Project Officer Jazba, Yasmin Mughal explained the aims and objectives of the program.