Shanze Noreen’s Art Work Exhibited At PAC

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Punjab Arts Council organized a painting an exhibition of artworks by Shanze Noreen, an artist from Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Punjab Arts Council organized a painting an exhibition of artworks by Shanze Noreen, an artist from Murree.

The exhibition showcased more than 70 paintings reflecting testament to her creative talent.

The event was inaugurated by Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan, and Chief Traffic Police Officer Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima. Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain, Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor, and Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman were also present alongside the distinguished guests.

During the inaugural ceremony, Shazia Rizwan praised Shanze Noreen’s creative work, stating that her artworks served as a great inspiration for the younger generation.

She emphasized that artists like Shanze Noreen play a vital role in highlighting the country’s cultural heritage.

CTO Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima noted that such exhibitions not only promote fine arts but also provide young artists with an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain stated that the purpose of the exhibition was to provide a platform for emerging artists to demonstrate their creative abilities and contribute to the promotion of the country’s cultural values.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of art enthusiasts, students, and personalities associated with the arts, who highly appreciated Shanze Noreen’s work.

