Shaping Nation: Muslim League’s journey to Pakistan’s independence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Nearly eight decades after the partition of British India, the All India Muslim League’s (AIML) role in the creation of Pakistan remains a defining chapter in South Asian history.

From its inception in 1906 as a platform for Muslim political advocacy, the League evolved into the principal driver behind the demand for a separate homeland, culminating in the birth of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

“The Muslims of the subcontinent, facing increasing political marginalization and cultural encroachment, recognized the need for a unified political front to safeguard their interests,” said Professor Dr. Younus Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Studies Department at Islamia College Peshawar, while speaking to APP.

He noted that the roots of this political awakening could be traced back to the aftermath of the 1857 uprising and the subsequent socio-political discrimination Muslims faced under British rule.

“Hindu prejudice and institutional biases created an urgent sense among Muslims to protect their rights, and decided to form All India Muslim League” he said.

This urgency led to a pivotal moment in October 1906, when a delegation of 35 prominent Muslim leaders met with the British Viceroy in Shimla, demanding separate electorates.

Just three months later, on December 30, 1906, the All India Muslim League was formally established in Dhaka under the leadership of Nawab Salimullah Khan. Its Primary aim was safeguarding the political rights of Muslims and countering the growing influence of the Indian National Congress.

The League scored an early political success when the British government, under the Government of India Act 1909, accepted the demand for separate electorates. “This concession was a validation of the League’s credibility as a representative Muslim body,” said Dr. Younus.

A turning point came in 1913 when Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a former Congress member, joined the Muslim League. Under his leadership, the League gained political maturity and direction.

By the 1930s, the growing assertion of Hindu-majoritarian policies under Congress rule especially in Muslim-minority provinces had intensified Muslim fears of cultural and political subjugation.

“The Congress ministries from 1937 to 1939 alienated many Muslims through policies perceived as attempts to erase their cultural identity,” said Dr. Younus. “This was the moment when Muslims stopped asking for safeguards and started demanding a separate homeland.”

This transformation was reinforced by the ideas of great philosopher poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and numerous political thinkers who envisioned a separate Muslim state based on the Two-Nation Theory.

These ideas reached their zenith on March 23, 1940, when the Pakistan Resolution was adopted at the League’s annual session in Lahore, calling for “independent states” in Muslim-majority regions of India.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's commitment to the great cause was reflected in his strategic mobilization across the subcontinent, including several visits to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (then NWFP) in 1936, 1945, and 1948. He paid glowing tributes to the students and people of the province, particularly those from Islamia College Peshawar, for their unwavering support.

The League’s political strength was validated in the 1946 elections, where it secured nearly 90% of all Muslim seats, establishing itself as the sole voice of Indian Muslims. The result dealt a major blow to the Indian National Congress’s vision of a united India and compelled British authorities to seriously consider partition.

“In KP, the Muslim League’s overwhelming victory in over 50 seats proved that the winds of change had reached every corner of the subcontinent,” said Dr. Younus.

Despite efforts at reconciliation most notably through the Cabinet Mission Plan of 1946 negotiations between the British, Congress, and the Muslim League failed. As communal tensions escalated, the British chose partition as the only viable solution.

On August 14, 1947, Pakistan emerged as a sovereign nation, with Muhammad Ali Jinnah sworn in as the country’s first Governor General. His last visit to Islamia College Peshawar on April 12, 1948, remains etched in history.

“Now we have achieved the national goal of Pakistan. It is our collective responsibility to dedicate ourselves to the service of this country,” Mr. Jinnah told students. He urged them to embrace discipline, character, and academic excellence, emphasizing their role in shaping Pakistan’s future.

Responding to their demands, he promised a university in Peshawar that would become a beacon of knowledge and culture, connecting Pakistan with Central Asia and the middle East. His vision materialized just a year later with the establishment of the University of Peshawar in 1949, adjacent to Islamia College.

Today, the League’s legacy is viewed with reverence, symbolizing political awakening, unity, and empowerment of Muslims in the Indian subcontinent. Its evolution from a minority advocacy group to the architect of a new nation is a powerful testament to leadership, resilience, and the enduring quest for identity.

The All India Muslim League’s journey not only carved out a new country on the world map but also altered the political trajectory of South Asia, with its echoes still resonating in contemporary regional discourse.

