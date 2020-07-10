Shar assumes charge as chairman BISE Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Professor Dr Bhai Khan Shar has assumed the charge of Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Sukkur, said release on Friday.

Earlier, Bhai Khan Shar worked as Director Centre of Excellence in Arts and Design Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

Dr Khan Shar remained involved in research work in educational leadership, curriculum theory and higher education and has a research paper to his credit.