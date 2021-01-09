Sharam, MNA Usman inaugurates Kalo Khan Swabi Feeder

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) ::Provincial education Minister Shahram Khan Turki and Member National Assembly Engineer Usman Khan Turki has inaugurated the Kalu Khan Swabi Feeder.

Addressing the inaugural function, he said that a plan has been drawn up for the entire Swabi district to solve all the problems of low voltage and electricity. Ninety Clay and Dubian have become grade stations.

Similarly, a large grid station is being built in Swabi, which will feed other small round stations.

While in the adjoining areas Yar Hussain, Dag Turki, Jagannath and Sada Cheena have also become feeders.

He thanked the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Member National Assembly Engineer Usman Khan Turki for their efforts.

Shahram Khan Tarkai said that with the installation of new grade stations and feeders, power problems would be solved on a permanent basis.

He said that crores of rupees were being spent on supply of poles and transformers but what is being done.

The real change has begun in Swabi for which you have chosen us, he added.

Criticizing the PDM, he said that all these 11 political parties have become unemployed and they are not seeing the progress of the people.

He said that the work is also underway on gas supply projects for which about Rs. 3 billion has been allocated and Rs. 16 crore is being spent on Sarah Cheena RHC Hospital.

He said that the people of the entire province and especially Swabi were benefiting from the Swat Expressway. Interchange has been set up in Do Bayan and Ismaila and a special request has been made to the Prime Minister to approve the interchange for Adina Chhota Lahore as well.

He said that all health facilities would now be available to all citizens of the province on identity cards adding that the PTI government has launched Ehsaas program and many other important projects for the welfare of the people.