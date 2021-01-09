UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharam, MNA Usman Inaugurates Kalo Khan Swabi Feeder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 03:09 PM

Sharam, MNA Usman inaugurates Kalo Khan Swabi Feeder

Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Turki and Member National Assembly Engineer Usman Khan Turki has inaugurated the Kalu Khan Swabi Feeder

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) ::Provincial education Minister Shahram Khan Turki and Member National Assembly Engineer Usman Khan Turki has inaugurated the Kalu Khan Swabi Feeder.

Addressing the inaugural function, he said that a plan has been drawn up for the entire Swabi district to solve all the problems of low voltage and electricity. Ninety Clay and Dubian have become grade stations.

Similarly, a large grid station is being built in Swabi, which will feed other small round stations.

While in the adjoining areas Yar Hussain, Dag Turki, Jagannath and Sada Cheena have also become feeders.

He thanked the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Member National Assembly Engineer Usman Khan Turki for their efforts.

Shahram Khan Tarkai said that with the installation of new grade stations and feeders, power problems would be solved on a permanent basis.

He said that crores of rupees were being spent on supply of poles and transformers but what is being done.

The real change has begun in Swabi for which you have chosen us, he added.

Criticizing the PDM, he said that all these 11 political parties have become unemployed and they are not seeing the progress of the people.

He said that the work is also underway on gas supply projects for which about Rs. 3 billion has been allocated and Rs. 16 crore is being spent on Sarah Cheena RHC Hospital.

He said that the people of the entire province and especially Swabi were benefiting from the Swat Expressway. Interchange has been set up in Do Bayan and Ismaila and a special request has been made to the Prime Minister to approve the interchange for Adina Chhota Lahore as well.

He said that all health facilities would now be available to all citizens of the province on identity cards adding that the PTI government has launched Ehsaas program and many other important projects for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Lahore National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Education Swat Progress Swabi Usman Khan Gas All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza wishes birthday to Farah Khan

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Quetta

2 minutes ago

Russia Reports 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Tu ..

2 minutes ago

SOPs violation, AAC imposes fines

20 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

22 minutes ago

MC Muzaffargarh removes encroachment

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.