UrduPoint.com

Share Of Thermal In Total Energy Mix Stands At 60.9 %

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Share of Thermal in total energy mix stands at 60.9 %

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Despite 1.62 per cent decline in total energy mix during the current fiscal year, Thermal has still the largest share in electricity generation in the country and stood at 60.9 percent.

According to the official data, "The percentage contribution of Thermal has declined from 62.5 percent during Jul-April FY2021 to 60.9 percent during Jul-April FY2022".

Similarly, the percentage contribution of Hydel in electricity generation has also reduced from 27.8 percent in Jul-April FY2021 to 23.

7 percent during Jul-April FY2022.

However, the percentage shares of Nuclear and Renewable Energy (RE) have increased from 7.2 percent to 12.35 and from 2.4 percent to 3.02 percent respectively, during the said period.

Currently, the total share of Thermal in energy mix stood at 60.9 per cent, Hydel 23.7 percent, Nuclear 12.4 percent and RE 3 percent.

In terms of Gigawatt hour (GWh), the Thermal stood at 74,864 GWh, Hydel 29,181 GWh, Nuclear 15,182 GWh and RE 3,709 GWh.

/395

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear From Share

Recent Stories

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pak ..

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pakistan revealed

6 minutes ago
 Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

11 minutes ago
 Govt providing Rs3b subsidy on ghee: Marriyum

Govt providing Rs3b subsidy on ghee: Marriyum

21 minutes ago
 Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partne ..

Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partnership

1 hour ago
 PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli ..

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli bombing of Damascus

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.