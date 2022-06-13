Share of Thermal in total energy mix stands at 60.9 %

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Despite 1.62 per cent decline in total energy mix during the current fiscal year, Thermal has still the largest share in electricity generation in the country and stood at 60.9 percent.

According to the official data, "The percentage contribution of Thermal has declined from 62.5 percent during Jul-April FY2021 to 60.9 percent during Jul-April FY2022".

Similarly, the percentage contribution of Hydel in electricity generation has also reduced from 27.8 percent in Jul-April FY2021 to 23.

7 percent during Jul-April FY2022.

However, the percentage shares of Nuclear and Renewable Energy (RE) have increased from 7.2 percent to 12.35 and from 2.4 percent to 3.02 percent respectively, during the said period.

Currently, the total share of Thermal in energy mix stood at 60.9 per cent, Hydel 23.7 percent, Nuclear 12.4 percent and RE 3 percent.

In terms of Gigawatt hour (GWh), the Thermal stood at 74,864 GWh, Hydel 29,181 GWh, Nuclear 15,182 GWh and RE 3,709 GWh.

