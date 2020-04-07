Shari 'ah Academy offers 1st online Law Orientation Course for Muftis

UrduPoint.com
Tue 07th April 2020

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shari'ah Academy, International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI) has offered its first online training course for Muftis to be conducted during 15th -20th April 2020

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shari'ah Academy, International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI) has offered its first online training course for Muftis to be conducted during 15th -20th April 2020.

The conduction of these training courses were not possible on-campus this years considering the risk factor of the virus transmission, a press release Tuesday said.

This six-day course is the first of its kind and the response is very encouraging as almost one thousand muftis have already registered for the course.

They include muftis from India, Indian Occupied Kashmir, Turkey, Afghanistan and many other countries. Still six days remain in the deadline for registration and we hope to have a very large number of participants for the course.

The course consists of six broader themes about the legal system of Pakistan, its Constitutional structure, criminal justice system, civil and family, human rights law and contemporary legal issues relating to medical profession and commercial transactions.

The participants will be provided pre-recorded lectures along with questionnaires to be filled and submitted within due time.

They will also be encouraged to raise questions and give their feedback on each and every lecture. These lectures will also be uploaded on the official YouTube Channel of the academy and its Facebook page simultaneously.

After fulfilling all the pre-requisites and proper evaluation, the participants will be awarded course completion certificates after completion of their online assignments.

Ulema and Muftis play significant role in the society by issuing religious verdicts and guiding Muslim communities around the globe about application of the Shari'ah in the contemporary context.

It is worth mentioning here that the Shari'ah Academy has been persistently engaging these religious scholars in various projects and training courses, and has also established a Department of Fatwa Studies which presently works under the auspices of the Department of Training.

Details about the course are found on the official website of the University:https://www.iiu.edu.pk/wpcontent/uploads/downloads/shariah_academy/courses/2020/mufti-course-05042020.jpg.

