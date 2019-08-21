Sharia solution to Corruption: A significant majority (66%) of Pakistanis believe that if the laws in the country are made according to Sharia, there would belittle or no corruption left in Pakistan

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, A significant majority (66%) of Pakistanis believe that if the laws in the country are made according to Sharia, there would be little or no corruption left in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, A significant majority (66%) of Pakistanis believe that if the laws in the country are made according to Sharia, there would be little or no corruption left in Pakistan.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from urban areas across the four provinces was asked, “Suppose if the laws in the country are made according to Sharia, in your opinion would there be more corruption, some corruption, very little corruption or no corruption at all left in Pakistan?” In response, 5% said there would be a lot of corruption still prevailing, 16% believed there would be some corruption left, 10% thought there would be no change in corruption, 26% said there would be very little corruption left and 40% believed that there would be no corruption left in Pakistan at all.