Shariah Academy, Judges pay tributes to Justice Fida Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Senior Judges of Pakistan judiciary and officials of legal fraternity Wednesday paid homage to late chief justice of Federal Shariat Court Justice Allama Dr Fida Muhammad Khan , here at Shariah Academy of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

Justice Fida (late) had been part of the IIUI's Board of Trustees, Board of Governors, Member selection board, Member of the Councils of Constituent Units (including Shariah Academy) of IIUI and many other committees of the university.

The participants of a reference here, dedicated to his contributions, noted that Justice Fida played a commendable role in Islamization of laws in Pakistan.

They opined that he was a great scholar, intellectual, thinker and law expert who devoted his life to the profession.

"I believe the death of Justice Fida is an irreparable loss to judiciary" said Justice Athar Minallah, Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court who also reminisced his days at IIUI being a student.

He added that Justice Fida was always a great source of guidance for him since his student life.

Justice Muhammad Noor Maskanzai, Chief Justice , Federal Shariat Court said the Justice Fida was a mentor for a large number of judges and legal experts and he had been an authority on Islamic laws.

He continued saying that Justice Fida's demise had resulted in loss of a great Islamic scholar.

Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Acting President , IIUI in his welcome address thanked all the judges and legal professionals for joining the reference.

He also appreciated academy for the commemorative session.

Justice Qazi Faez Esa, Judge Supreme Court maintained that whenever Federal Shariat Court was discussed, Justice Fida's services were remembered.

He referred to one of the cases where he argued in the court of Justice Fida.

He said that Justice Fida had a long relation with Shariat Court.

Justice Shakirullah Jan said that Justice Fida's life was a role model for the legal fraternity. He suggested that IIUI and Shariah Academy should establish a Chair to pay tributes Justice Fida.

The reference was also attended by daughter of Justice Fida and other relatives. His daughter shared various aspects of the life of her father.

Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, Director General, Shariah Academy paid tributes to the services of Justice Fida rendered to judiciary.

He vowed that Shariah Academy would compile works and verdicts of Justice Fida. He also discussed Justice Fida's relation with Shariah Academy.

Judges including Justice Mazhar Alam Khan, Justice Dr. Khalid Masood, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Musheer Alam Khan also delivered speeches and paid tributes to Justice Fida Muhammad Khan. It was also attended by Vice President Administration and Finance Dr. Muhammad Munir and Dr. Tahir Hakim, Dean, Faculty of Shariah and Law, IIUI.