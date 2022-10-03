Shariat court adjourns petitions challenging transgender law till October 18

The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Monday adjourned hearing of petitions challenging the transgender law till October 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Monday adjourned hearing of petitions challenging the transgender law till October 18.

The two-member FSC bench headed by acting chief Justice Dr Syed Mohammad Anwer allowed number of petitions to become party in a set of petitions that challenged the legislation on the transgender law.

Former PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar, Jamaat-I-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, JUI-F and other individuals had appealed to the FSC to let them offer their arguments during the hearing of petitions. The court also allowed tv anchor Orya Maqbool Jan, Ayesha Mughal and transgender Bubbly Malik to become a party to these petitions.

During the course of proceedings, Acting Chief Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar while addressing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) lawyer Kamran Murtaza said that JUI-F did not oppose the law in Parliament and asked why it approached the court against the law.

He asked was it not the responsibility of JUI to review and make laws? Instead of filing petition before the court, JUI should have spoken in Parliament and played its role when the law was being passed.

The Acting Chief Justice asked JUI's lawyer Kamran Murtaza that what was new in application? On which Kamran Murtaza replied that his client wanted representation of its party. The court asked whether the JUI was involved in the passing of the law. Kamran Murtaza said that JUI had supported the Transgender Act but it had challenged the gender reassignment clause in its petition.

The acting chief justice remarked that the provision JUI counsel was referring to was wrong. It seemed the counsel had not read the law, he added.

On which Kamran Murtaza said that the amendment bill had also been submitted in the parliament. The bill would be tabled today on Private Members' Day, he added.

The court asked the lawyer of JUI that five years ago he did not know that the law would be misused. On which the JUI counsel said that his client had approached the court late.

Subsequently, the court directed to club the JUI(F) petition with other petitions filed against the Transgender Act and adjourned hearing of the case.