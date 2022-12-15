Shariat Court orders to set up unit for eunuch children

The Federal Shariat Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Human Rights to establish a Child Protection Unit for the welfare of eunuch (Khwaja Sira) children.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Shariat Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Human Rights to establish a Child Protection Unit for the welfare of eunuch (Khwaja Sira) children.

The court constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Head of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurd Khan to prepare SOPs for the said unit.

Dr. Amjad Saqib Raza and Chairperson National Human Rights Commission Nadeem Kashish had been appointed as members of the body.

The committee would submit its report to the court within 24 days after preparing the SOPs.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till January 10.