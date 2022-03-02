Shariat Court resumes Riba case hearing

The full bench of Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain Wednesday resumed hearing of the Riba case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The full bench of Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain Wednesday resumed hearing of the Riba case.

Petitioner Dr Fareed Ahmad Paracha and Younis Meo advocates appeared before the court. Shahzad Shaukat, a chartered accountant, continued his arguments on the Islamic Economic System, particularly on the rights and obligations of a lender and a borrower in the light of Verse N.282 of Surah Baqrah.

The hearing was adjourned till Thursday, said the press release.