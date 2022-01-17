UrduPoint.com

Shariat Court Seeks Suggestions To Stop Fake Transgenders

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Shariat Court seeks suggestions to stop fake transgenders

The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Monday sought suggestions to stop fake transgenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Monday sought suggestions to stop fake transgenders.

A three-member FSC bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Miskanzai, Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Sheikh Qasim heard the petitions heard the petitions moved by Irfan Khan and others challenging the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, for being repugnant to Islamic injunctions.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Syed Anwar said that according to media reports, some amendments were being made in the law.

Advocate Ahsan Mangi said that an amendment bill was introduced in the Senate but it had not yet been passed.

The petitioner said that the court had to look at the case from a Shariah perspective, not a fundamental right. Allah Almighty had created every creature in pairs, he added.

He said that some eunuchs had female while some had masculine features but the third type of eunuchs had no symbol. In the Shari'ah, a curse was sent on one who abandons his gender and becomes like another, he added.

Upon this, the Chief Justice said that there was no curse on the one who manifested himself as he was created. Transgenders presented in the courtroom applauded the Chief Justice's remarks. Upon which Chief Justice restrained applause.

Petitioner Orya Maqbool Jan said that the Shariah gave rights of inheritance and marriage to born transgenders.

Justice Syed Anwar said that everybody objected to those who were not eunuchs and showed themselves. The law was framed for the rights and protection of eunuchs, he added. He said that the law being wrong and its use being wrong were two different things.

He said that anyone who had an objection to the sex of an eunuch could be medically examined.

Orya Maqbool said that if a man wear women's clothes, he would neither be called a woman nor an eunuch. Those who claimed to be eunuchs should be medically tested, he added.

Justice Anwar said that the lawyer for the Ministry of Human Rights had stated that rules were being framed for the implementation of the law.

The counsel for the federal government said that rules could not include a clause which was not mentioned in the law.

Orya Maqbool said that rules had been notified in which gender reassignment had been allowed.

Advocate Ahsan Mangi said that he would inform the court about the matter after taking instructions from the Ministry of Human Rights.

Justice Sheikh Qasim said that there should be no dispute over anybody's gender.

The petitioner said that the law defined an eunuch as anyone who adopted the guise of the other sex.

In the rules, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was bound to write whatever gender one wanted to mention, he added.

Petitioner Muhammad Bin Sajid said that NADRA would register sex as per anyone wish.

He alleged that the law allowing changing gender was the first step towards same-sex marriage law. The law stated that the government would provide financial assistance to eunuchs, he added.

The Chief Justice asked why did not government financially support the Eunuchs? He asked whether transgender were not human beings? The petitioner said that the birth certificate contained the sex of each child. It was not possible for anyone to call someone a woman after 34 years, he added.

Transgender Nayab Ali said they didn't get any help or jobs that could be misused. Hatred against transgender community was spreading, she added.

Upon this, the Chief Justice said that Allah had created them and there was no question of hatred.

Another eunuch Mahnoor said that they could not prove their gender by taking off clothes in front of the society. Upon this, the Chief Justice asked who told them to undress?Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Senate National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Marriage Man Women 2018 Media From Government Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Norwegian Diplomats Visiting Afghanistan for Talks ..

Norwegian Diplomats Visiting Afghanistan for Talks With Taliban - Foreign Minist ..

50 seconds ago
 Dutch Children Aged 5-11 Eligible for COVID-19 Vac ..

Dutch Children Aged 5-11 Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination From Tuesday - Health ..

52 seconds ago
 Balochistan receives rain, turns weather pleasant

Balochistan receives rain, turns weather pleasant

53 seconds ago
 Mexico president says he's beaten Covid for second ..

Mexico president says he's beaten Covid for second time

55 seconds ago
 Germany, France show divisions on EU budget rules

Germany, France show divisions on EU budget rules

57 seconds ago
 Expert Predicts How Sexual Abuse Litigation Agains ..

Expert Predicts How Sexual Abuse Litigation Against Prince Andrew May Unfold

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.