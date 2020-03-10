UrduPoint.com
Sharif Brothers Cannot Get NRO From PTI Govt: Ali Nawaz

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif could not get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PML-N leadership was habitual in getting NROs as they had achieved the same from the past regimes, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Sharif family was involved in corruption cases as they had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly while in power.

The former prime minister being an convict should return to Pakistan and complete the jail term, he added.

Ali Nawaz said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical ground but he was still not admitted in any hospital there. The government had provided all best treatment to him on the medical board's recommendations, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government was endeavoring to control inflation to provide relief to the common people.

