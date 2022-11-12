Sharif brothers decide to appoint senior most military officer as next army chief

(@Abdulla99267510)

PM Shehbaz and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif have made this decision during their hours long meeting in London.

LONDON: (UrduPoint UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif decided to appoint the senior most officer of the military as the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS), a local private tv reported on Saturday.

The Sharif brothers reached the decision after hours long meetings and different sessions on the subject matter and other political issues in the country at the residence of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz was also present there.

PM Shehbaz had arrived in London after attending an international conference on climate change in Egypt.

The discussions and talks about appointment of the next army chief are being held these days as incumbent COAS Bajwa is set to retire on November 29.

The reports suggest that the PML-N — the major stakeholder in the ruling coalition — decided to appoint the senior-most officer whose name is at the top in the list that would be sent to the government.

Later, talking to the reporters, PM Shehbaz said that the army chief's appointment is a constitutional matter and would decide in line with the constitution. The High-level huddle also took place after long discussion on the appointment of the army chief as the PML-N now wants to take the coalition partners into confidence.