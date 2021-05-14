Sharif brothers made world record of corruption: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Sharif brothers were "founders of corruption" in Pakistan and they made world records in this field.

Responding to the remarks of PML- N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said that during past four decades, Sharif family was given free hand for corruption, money laundering, telegraphic money transfers and plunder of national resources.

He said, when they were asked about the sources of income, they had no answers as the source was corruption and commission.

Farrukh Habib lamented that the so-called spokespersons remained on duty even on Eid and kept serving the royal family like slaves.

He said that so far Shahbaz Sharif's name had not been included in Exit Control List but the cabinet sub committee had given its recommendations and the process would be completed as per rules.

He reminded that last time Shahbaz Sharif was arrested in 7 TTs case involving Rs 7 billion and so far he has failed to provide the Names of the persons who sent the money in his accounts.

He also said that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad for a certain time and his refusal to return was an act of contempt of court.

He said if Nawaz Sharif could be allowed to go abroad and bails were being given in high profile corruption cases, all prisoners in various jails deserved such concessions.