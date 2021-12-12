UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:10 PM

Sharif family biggest mafia: SACM Hasaan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the Sharif family and its cronies are the biggest mafia, who have been involved in kickbacks, money-laundering and horse-trading.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the Sharif family and their spokespersons were making hue and cry over indiscriminate accountability.

Unfortunately the Sharif brothers used power just to fill their personal coffers, he added.

Hasaan said that the Sharif family became billionaire in a few years and their corruption stories were linked with the time when they were in the power.

The SACM said that Marriyum Aurangzeb should give explanation regrading money-laundering instead of hiding the wrongdoings of the Sharif family. He said the Sharif family should remember that accountability would be held at all costs.

