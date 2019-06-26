UrduPoint.com
Sharif Family Contacting Arab States For NRO: PM Imran

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:13 PM

Sharif family contacting Arab states for NRO: PM Imran

Sources said that the prime minister has information that a Sharif family child has contacted the head of an Arab country.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he had anticipated Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan of supporting the Sharif family.

According to media reports, the prime minister said that despite his concerns, there was no such mention during his meeting with the Turkish president.

Sources said that the prime minister has information that a Sharif family child has contacted the head of an Arab country.

He said that the head of the Arab country however refused saying this is Pakistan’s internal matter.

The government insists that the opposition parties would not get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) unless they return the looted money.

It stressed that the opposition parties including Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had only one point agenda to save their money amassed through the corruption.

The PTI claims that the purpose of opposition parties to convene All Parties Conference (APC) is also to put pressure on the government to get NRO.

