UrduPoint.com

Sharif Family, Courtiers Have No Place In Pakistani Politics: Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:50 PM

Sharif Family, courtiers have no place in Pakistani politics: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the Sharif family and their courtiers have no place in Pakistani politics.

In response to statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said they were reaping the crop harvested by thieves who remained in power for three decades. People had settled the RTS of incompetents, he added.

Gill said people had full confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Maryam Aurangzeb should give account of corruption of her masters instead of waging propaganda, he added.

He said when those corrupt who plundered the national wealth and went for taking medicines, would return back to the country. "When will the then Finance Minister return, who left the country during the tenure of incompetent, he added.

They (Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar) should return back and honor the Pakistani courts, he said.

Gill said Shahbaz Sharif should also answer to Federal Investigation Agency inRs 25 billion corruption case. Every plan of Shahbaz Sharif was for corruption and kickbacks, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Maryam Aurangzeb Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Federal Investigation Agency Sunday Family Government Billion

Recent Stories

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

21 minutes ago
 DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ..

DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award

21 minutes ago
 SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

36 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of A ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of Al Burda Festival

1 hour ago
 MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat mo ..

MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat money laundering and terrorism f ..

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021 ..

ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021-2022 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.