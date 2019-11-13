Sharif family decides to boycott sub-committee

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the family would not submit its surety bond for Nawaz Sharif's departure to London.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2019) The Sharif family on Wednesday decided to boycott the sub-committee of the Federal cabinet after it conditioned Nawaz Sharif's departure to London with guarantee and submission of surety bond, ruling out the possibility of paying surety bond.

According to the sources, the Sharif family expressed serious concerns over the conditions of the sub-committee of the federal government and decided to boycot the meeting of the sub-committee to be held today. They said no representative of the Sharif family would take part in the meeting of the sub-committee. The sources said that the members of the Sharif family had given their stance before the sub-committe and said that it was inapproperiate to say the same thing before the committee.

"We have decided to boycot the meeting of the federal government's sub-committee as our no representative will take part in it," said a Sharif family member seeking anonymity, adding that " We have already submitted our stance to the committee through our representative and now again we'll not put it again because it doesn't look fair,".

It may also be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif who was already reluctant to go to abroad for his treatment was convinced by his brother Shehbaz Sharif for his treatment in London. Once his tickets to London were cancelled because of persistent deadlock on his matter about departure to London.

On other hand, the sub-committee of the federal cabinent is all set to announce its decision today afternoon.

The sub-committee, according to the sources, reserved its decision yesterday night and would announce it on 3d:00 pm today. Talking to reporters outside the federal ministry in Islamabad, Law Minister Faroogh Naseem said that they deliberated on the matter of Nawaz Sharif regarding his departure to London for treatment and examined his medical reports. He said Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill according to the reports. The reporters asked him that Nawaz Sharif was not happy over the conditions set for his departure to London to which he replied that the consent of Nawaz Sharif had nothing to do with their decision.

"We have decide this matter no matte what Mr. Nawaz Sharif says and yes, his medical reports show that he is seriously ill," said the federal law minister, adding that "We have not conditioned our decision with the consent of Nawaz Sharif,".

Earlier, the sub-committee of the federal cabinet headed by law minister Farogh Naseem expressed serious concerns over National Accountability Bureau's officials for not coming up with clear stance on the matter of Nawaz Sharif's name on Exit Control List.

The NAB officials appeared before the sub-committee of the federal cabinent but they did not carry record of the Nawaz Sharif's case with them to explain the members of the committee. The sources said that the meeting of the committee earlier was delay till after noon but the NAB officials did not take part with proper record of the case. At this, the committee snubbed the NAB officials saying that why the NAB was reluctant to share the clear stance on Nawaz Sharif's matter.

The Committee directed the NAB officials to come up with clear stance and adjourned the proceedings till 9 pm today.

Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could not fly to London for his medical treatment because of his name on Exit Control List (ECL) while government and NAB have been blaming each other for last three days. Nawaz Sharif who is ill and suffering from the issue of platelets level had to go to London after the government's medical board recommended his treatment abroad.

Responding to the government's letter, the NAB did not give any response. The sources said that the NAB neither objected to the government's letter nor gave any approval. The NAB, however, said that the government was fully empowered to decide the matter of placing or removing name of any person on ECL.