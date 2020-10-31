Sharif family divides: Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that families of Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif had been divided into two parts.

In a media statement issued here on Saturday, he said that members of Shehbaz Sharif family had left visiting Jati Umrah for the last so many months.

He said that maternal uncle of Begham Safdar Awan, Nawaz Sharif and Abbas Sharif was united against Shehbaz Sharif family.

Chohan said that according to his information Beghan Safdar Awan will meet Shehbaz Sharif in jail in a day or two but outcome of this meeting will be nothing.

While giving response on Hamza Shehbaz's refusal to go to court in an armoured vehicle, he said that this attitude faced on 'Faroniat' was highly condemnable.

He said that Hamza in his desire to travel in luxury car or a charter plane may have forgotten that he was not going to Shalamar Bagh or on his birthday but going to the court as a certified accused who was convicted over corruption.

He said that attitude of Hamza Shehbaz has not changed yet. He said that Hamza willhave to face accountability like a common accused.