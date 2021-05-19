Sharif family fail to present sources of their income: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said Sharif family failed to present its sources of income before the courts of the country as Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented his 60 years income sources.

Talking to news channels, he said Sharif family had sent ill gotten money to abroad through fake accounts.

The minister said opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif and now he also wants to escape from the country, adding Nawaz Sharif went to abroad for medical treatment but he did not admit in any hospital in London for the purpose at yet.

He said PML-N leadership was facing cases in the country, adding Sharif brothers and their families always using technical tactics for delaying their cases.The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was habitual for looting the national wealth as it had made massive corruption during its previous governments, he added.

Replying to a question , he said the prime minister had made commitment with the people that he would not spare to those who had looted the national wealth by ruthlessly and he (PM) would not make any compromise over the issue of accountability of the corrupts.

Farrukh Habib said criminal case could be reopened whenever new evidences received or become on surfaced regarding the case and Hudaibiya Paper Mills case could be reopened against Sharif family, adding Sharif family was facing accountability in first time in the real sense.

He said the country was included in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list during the previous government of PML-N and he expressed his hope that Pakistan would come out from the list soon due to restless efforts of the present economic team of the incumbent government.

Replying to another question, he said inquiry had started about "Ring Road" scam and realty would come on surface soon in this regard, adding Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Zulfi Bukhari's had no link with the matter.