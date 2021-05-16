UrduPoint.com
Sharif Family Failed To Present Resources Of Income Before NAB: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said Sharif family failed to present its sources of income before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to a private news channel, he said Sharif family always demanded national Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but this time they would fail to get any type of NRO.

The minister said opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif and now he also wants to escape from the country, adding Nawaz Sharif went abroad for medical treatment but he never admitted in any hospital in London for the purpose at yet.

He said Sindh government is incompetent and failed to provide basic necessities to the people of the province as it was trying to hide its mismanagement, adding the Pakistan Peoples Party is ruling the province for a long time but did nothing for the development of the area and welfare of there people.

Replying to a question about Palestine, he said Israel is violating international law and its atrocities were not hided from anyone.

The international community should play its due role for resolving Kashmir and Palestine issues on priority basis otherwise history would never forgive them in this regard, he added.

He said United Nations (UN) would have to resolve these two long lasting issues.

Farrukh Habib said Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed with King of Saudi Arabia Shah Salman and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Israeli escalation and atrocities against the people of Palestine.

