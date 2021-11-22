UrduPoint.com

Sharif Family Has No Dearth Of Tricks, But Nothing To Justify London Properties' Purchase: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Sharif family has no dearth of tricks, but nothing to justify London properties' purchase: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the Sharif family resorted to many tricks after Panama scandal, but did not have money trail to justify purchase of properties in London.

He while chiding the Sharif family for feeding constant lies to the nation said it exposed their tricks for proving legitimacy of London properties.

In a series of tweets he said the tricks included submission of a Qatari letter and fake deeds in the court, use of Calibri font even before its launch, and release of a fake video of deceased judge Arshad Malik, fake affidavit of former Chief Judge of GB Appellate Court Rana Shamim and few fake audio tapes.

The minister also referred to lies of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz during an interview with a private tv channel in which she claimed that she did not own any property anywhere.

Subsequently, it was disclosed that Maryam Nawaz was the beneficial owner of two off shore companies including Nielson and Nascoll through which the properties were purchased by the Sharif family, he added.

He also lashed out at Maryam for drafting fake trust deed in Calibri font even before its launch.

Her father Nawaz Sharif also appeared in National Assembly and apprised the House about the resources through which London properties were purchased, but afterward failed to submit actual money trail in the court, he added.

